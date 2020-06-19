12020 Wilshire Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Baths in Brentwood Area - Property Id: 299180



Reduced Rate! Modern, Gorgeous, Westside, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with ample spaces and beautiful city views. Walking distance to Brentwood. Near Santa Monica beaches, UCLA, and surrounded by a wide variety of restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, other businesses, and various entertainment spots, including movie theaters.

Short distance from neighboring cities: Beverly Hills and Culver City, and Westwood, too! Fireplace, washer and dryer, tandem parking spaces included in rental rate.

