Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

12020 Wilshire Blvd

12020 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12020 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Baths in Brentwood Area - Property Id: 299180

Reduced Rate! Modern, Gorgeous, Westside, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with ample spaces and beautiful city views. Walking distance to Brentwood. Near Santa Monica beaches, UCLA, and surrounded by a wide variety of restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, other businesses, and various entertainment spots, including movie theaters.
Short distance from neighboring cities: Beverly Hills and Culver City, and Westwood, too! Fireplace, washer and dryer, tandem parking spaces included in rental rate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299180
Property Id 299180

(RLNE5850798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Wilshire Blvd have any available units?
12020 Wilshire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12020 Wilshire Blvd have?
Some of 12020 Wilshire Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12020 Wilshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Wilshire Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Wilshire Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Wilshire Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12020 Wilshire Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12020 Wilshire Blvd does offer parking.
Does 12020 Wilshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12020 Wilshire Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Wilshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 12020 Wilshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Wilshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12020 Wilshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Wilshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12020 Wilshire Blvd has units with dishwashers.
