Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1202 STEARNS Drive

1202 S Stearns Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1202 S Stearns Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
garage
Gorgeous duplex lower unit in Carthay Square, just minutes away from Beverly Hills, the Farmers Market, and Culver City. This three bedroom, two bath gem sits on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with a large entertainer's yard. The recently renovated kitchen includes a large basin sink, stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, microwave, stainless Samsung refrigerator, and refurbished vintage O'Keefe and Merritt stove that heats perfectly. The laundry area features modern high efficiency oversized washer and dryer units and a built-in modern pantry with plenty of storage space. Both bathrooms are updated, and the unit features a formal dining room, breakfast room, central air-conditioning/heat and alarm system. Outside, the property boasts an outdoor fire pit, deck, large grass backyard and childrens' playhouse. The garage, which includes a second refrigerator, provides direct access to the backyard and has plenty of room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 STEARNS Drive have any available units?
1202 STEARNS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 STEARNS Drive have?
Some of 1202 STEARNS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 STEARNS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 STEARNS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 STEARNS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 STEARNS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1202 STEARNS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1202 STEARNS Drive does offer parking.
Does 1202 STEARNS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 STEARNS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 STEARNS Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 STEARNS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 STEARNS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 STEARNS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 STEARNS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 STEARNS Drive has units with dishwashers.
