1202 STEARNS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking garage

Gorgeous duplex lower unit in Carthay Square, just minutes away from Beverly Hills, the Farmers Market, and Culver City. This three bedroom, two bath gem sits on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with a large entertainer's yard. The recently renovated kitchen includes a large basin sink, stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, microwave, stainless Samsung refrigerator, and refurbished vintage O'Keefe and Merritt stove that heats perfectly. The laundry area features modern high efficiency oversized washer and dryer units and a built-in modern pantry with plenty of storage space. Both bathrooms are updated, and the unit features a formal dining room, breakfast room, central air-conditioning/heat and alarm system. Outside, the property boasts an outdoor fire pit, deck, large grass backyard and childrens' playhouse. The garage, which includes a second refrigerator, provides direct access to the backyard and has plenty of room for storage.