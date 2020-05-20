1201 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

A rare find on coveted Roxbury Drive! Bright, top floor, remodeled condominium unit in a lovely building, located steps from the City of Beverly Hills and fabulous Roxbury Park. Perfectly situated with only one common wall, overlooking treetops with a sparkling city view. Ideal layout with two separated bedroom suites, located on opposite sides of the main living area. Fireplace in living room, beautifully remodeled kitchen with large breakfast area. Large master bedroom with great closet space. Separated second bedroom with its own bath affords optimal privacy. Large laundry room in unit has ample storage. Extensive patio runs the length of the unit. Well maintained building includes pool, sauna, gym & gated, side by side parking. Roxbury Drive is a beautiful, tree-lined street, allowing a short walk to the park, houses of worship, shops, offices, and restaurants in Beverly Hills and Century City. Hurry, this won't last!