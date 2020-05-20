All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1201 South ROXBURY Drive

1201 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
A rare find on coveted Roxbury Drive! Bright, top floor, remodeled condominium unit in a lovely building, located steps from the City of Beverly Hills and fabulous Roxbury Park. Perfectly situated with only one common wall, overlooking treetops with a sparkling city view. Ideal layout with two separated bedroom suites, located on opposite sides of the main living area. Fireplace in living room, beautifully remodeled kitchen with large breakfast area. Large master bedroom with great closet space. Separated second bedroom with its own bath affords optimal privacy. Large laundry room in unit has ample storage. Extensive patio runs the length of the unit. Well maintained building includes pool, sauna, gym & gated, side by side parking. Roxbury Drive is a beautiful, tree-lined street, allowing a short walk to the park, houses of worship, shops, offices, and restaurants in Beverly Hills and Century City. Hurry, this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
1201 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 1201 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 South ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 South ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 South ROXBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 South ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.

