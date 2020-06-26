All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

12007 CREST Court

12007 Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

12007 Crest Court, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Traditional Estate located in the guarded gates of The Summit - one of the most esteemed communities in Beverly Hills. Double doors welcome you into a beautiful grand staircase that effortlessly flows into an open living and dining room. The kitchen boasts a stunning island and is equipped with top of the line appliances and features a full kitchen cabinetry room. A grand master bedroom is complete with two walk-in closets, a stunning ensuite bathroom, and a patio that features incredible views of the valley. Other rooms feature two offices, 2 spacious guest bedrooms, a sunroom, and a full detached guest home. The backyard is an entertainer's paradise with views that overlook the valley and offers a pool, spa, and living space. Home is fully furnished but can be removed if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 CREST Court have any available units?
12007 CREST Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 CREST Court have?
Some of 12007 CREST Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 CREST Court currently offering any rent specials?
12007 CREST Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 CREST Court pet-friendly?
No, 12007 CREST Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12007 CREST Court offer parking?
Yes, 12007 CREST Court offers parking.
Does 12007 CREST Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12007 CREST Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 CREST Court have a pool?
Yes, 12007 CREST Court has a pool.
Does 12007 CREST Court have accessible units?
No, 12007 CREST Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 CREST Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 CREST Court has units with dishwashers.
