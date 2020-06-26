12007 CREST Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning Traditional Estate located in the guarded gates of The Summit - one of the most esteemed communities in Beverly Hills. Double doors welcome you into a beautiful grand staircase that effortlessly flows into an open living and dining room. The kitchen boasts a stunning island and is equipped with top of the line appliances and features a full kitchen cabinetry room. A grand master bedroom is complete with two walk-in closets, a stunning ensuite bathroom, and a patio that features incredible views of the valley. Other rooms feature two offices, 2 spacious guest bedrooms, a sunroom, and a full detached guest home. The backyard is an entertainer's paradise with views that overlook the valley and offers a pool, spa, and living space. Home is fully furnished but can be removed if needed.