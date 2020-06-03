All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

120 W 70th Street

120 West 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 West 70th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A must see property in a great location !!
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath duplex home is conveniently located close to the 110 freeway, public transportation, public parks, schools, shopping areas, and many more. Your new home includes a gated front and back yard, a garage with a back entrance plus spaces in the driveway allows for 2 extra parking in the front and back of the house. No more trips to the laundromat, as washer and dryer hook-ups are available inside the house. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and wood finished cabinets. Open floor plan with living room and dining area on the main level. Utilities not included in the rent. Minimum lease period of one year. Section 8 housing applicants are welcomed to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 W 70th Street have any available units?
120 W 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 W 70th Street have?
Some of 120 W 70th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 W 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 W 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 W 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 W 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 120 W 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 W 70th Street offers parking.
Does 120 W 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 W 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 W 70th Street have a pool?
No, 120 W 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 W 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 W 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 W 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 W 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

