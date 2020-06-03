120 W 70th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

A must see property in a great location !!

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath duplex home is conveniently located close to the 110 freeway, public transportation, public parks, schools, shopping areas, and many more. Your new home includes a gated front and back yard, a garage with a back entrance plus spaces in the driveway allows for 2 extra parking in the front and back of the house. No more trips to the laundromat, as washer and dryer hook-ups are available inside the house. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and wood finished cabinets. Open floor plan with living room and dining area on the main level. Utilities not included in the rent. Minimum lease period of one year. Section 8 housing applicants are welcomed to apply!