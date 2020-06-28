11989 LAURELWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in prime Studio City. Large, open plan living and dining room with French doors that open up to gorgeous hillside and canyon views. Kitchen with a breakfast nook and balcony. In unit laundry located in closet adjacent to powder room. Downstairs has two bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms. Master bedroom with a walk in closet and French doors that open up to canyon views. Master bathroom includes separate bathtub and shower. Recessed lighting throughout. Central AC and heat via a NEST thermostat. Each unit comes with additional storage room. Located south of Ventura Blvd, a few blocks away from the coveted Carpenter Elementary school. Great neighborhood and walking distance to the shops, restaurants and Farmer's Market just off Ventura Blvd.