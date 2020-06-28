All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11989 LAURELWOOD Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:44 AM

11989 LAURELWOOD Drive

11989 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11989 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in prime Studio City. Large, open plan living and dining room with French doors that open up to gorgeous hillside and canyon views. Kitchen with a breakfast nook and balcony. In unit laundry located in closet adjacent to powder room. Downstairs has two bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms. Master bedroom with a walk in closet and French doors that open up to canyon views. Master bathroom includes separate bathtub and shower. Recessed lighting throughout. Central AC and heat via a NEST thermostat. Each unit comes with additional storage room. Located south of Ventura Blvd, a few blocks away from the coveted Carpenter Elementary school. Great neighborhood and walking distance to the shops, restaurants and Farmer's Market just off Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive have any available units?
11989 LAURELWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive have?
Some of 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11989 LAURELWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11989 LAURELWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College