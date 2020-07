11985 MAYFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THIS HOME IS A UNIQUE HOME... IT IS A SINGLE FAMILY FREE STANDING HOME AND IT IS IS DRAMATIC, CHIC AND GORGEOUS AND OVER 3000 SQUARE FEET OF TWO STORY ELEGANT NEWER CONSTRUCTION WITH SOARING CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING FRENCH WINDOWS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. A HUGE LIVINGROOM AND DININGROOM WITH 11 FOOT CEILINGS AND RECESSED LIGHTS. THE HOME HAS A DEN AREA PERFECT FOR CHILDRENS PLAY AREA OFF THE LIVINGROOM AND A GRANITE KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND BREAKFAST AREA AS WELL. UPSTAIRS ARE FOUR HUGE BEDROOMS. THE MASTER IS OVERSIZED WITH A GORGEOUS BATH AND TWO WALKIN CLOSETS. ANOTHER BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATH AND TWO BEDROOMS SHARE A BATH. THERE IS A GORGEOUS BRIDAL STAIRCASE WITH A BAROQUE SKYLIGHT STREAMING LIGHT INTO THE SECOND FLOOR AND ALL THE BEDROOMS. THE GARAGE IS HUGE, IMMACULATE AND OPENS INTO THE KITCHEN FOR SAFETY. THE HOME IS COMPLETELY GATED AND WALLED ON ALL SIDES AND PARKING FOR 3 CARS. THERE IS A LARGE CEMENT AREA FOR CHILDRENS PLAY AREA AND BARBEQUE.