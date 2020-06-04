11966 Culver Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage media room

1/2 Off 1st Mo. Rent! Gorgeous SFH Near Everything in Culver City & Playa Vista - Just Finished Renovations! 1/2 off 1st mo. rent if you sign by 6/20! $4050 mo. Bright & airy modern California bungalow located in vibrant Culver City/Del Rey neighborhood. The home has outdoor living in front and back and is adjacent to the Ballona Creek bike path that leads to the beach!



This gorgeous home is a great condo alternative with private outdoor space and a garage. The location is stellar! Very close to commuter highways, restaurants & movie theaters in Playa Vista and Culver. Easy commute to Silicon Beach, westside and LAX.



Brand new bathroom renovation just completed! Updated kitchen with professional stove, custom cabinets, soap stone countertop, beautiful (just refinished) hardwood floors and a gas fireplace in the open floor plan living area. The kitchen leads to a backyard with seating area that can house a fire pit and grill. The bathroom has a beautiful modern tub/shower, vanity sink and great lighting. A 2 car garage is attached that was just refinished with new drywall, a recent concrete floor and a front loading washer and dryer. Redwood fencing lines the property and the professional landscaping is drought tolerant.



Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2KyfSXfCJjZ



1 mo. security deposit



