11966 Culver Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

11966 Culver Dr

11966 Culver Drive · (310) 270-3262
Location

11966 Culver Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11966 Culver Dr · Avail. now

$4,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
1/2 Off 1st Mo. Rent! Gorgeous SFH Near Everything in Culver City & Playa Vista - Just Finished Renovations! 1/2 off 1st mo. rent if you sign by 6/20! $4050 mo. Bright & airy modern California bungalow located in vibrant Culver City/Del Rey neighborhood. The home has outdoor living in front and back and is adjacent to the Ballona Creek bike path that leads to the beach!

This gorgeous home is a great condo alternative with private outdoor space and a garage. The location is stellar! Very close to commuter highways, restaurants & movie theaters in Playa Vista and Culver. Easy commute to Silicon Beach, westside and LAX.

Brand new bathroom renovation just completed! Updated kitchen with professional stove, custom cabinets, soap stone countertop, beautiful (just refinished) hardwood floors and a gas fireplace in the open floor plan living area. The kitchen leads to a backyard with seating area that can house a fire pit and grill. The bathroom has a beautiful modern tub/shower, vanity sink and great lighting. A 2 car garage is attached that was just refinished with new drywall, a recent concrete floor and a front loading washer and dryer. Redwood fencing lines the property and the professional landscaping is drought tolerant.

Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2KyfSXfCJjZ

1 mo. security deposit

(RLNE4697288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11966 Culver Dr have any available units?
11966 Culver Dr has a unit available for $4,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11966 Culver Dr have?
Some of 11966 Culver Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11966 Culver Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11966 Culver Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11966 Culver Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11966 Culver Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11966 Culver Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11966 Culver Dr does offer parking.
Does 11966 Culver Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11966 Culver Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11966 Culver Dr have a pool?
No, 11966 Culver Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11966 Culver Dr have accessible units?
No, 11966 Culver Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11966 Culver Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11966 Culver Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
