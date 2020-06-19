11938 COURTLEIGH Drive

Amenities

**Available early September** Light & bright 2-bedroom, 2 bathrooms+ loft or possible 3rd bedroom Penthouse in an excellent Mar Vista location with close proximity to the Mar Vista Farmers Market, award winning restaurants, shopping, and all the Westside has to offer! This spacious unit offers an open floorplan with an expansive living room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, fireplace, tons of windows, and private balcony perfect for enjoying the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, & breakfast bar. A spacious master suite boasts ample closet space and en-suite bathroom with skylight, and granite vanity. Unit also offers a massive private rooftop deck ideal for entertaining!