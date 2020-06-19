All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

11938 COURTLEIGH Drive

11938 Courtleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11938 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

**Available early September** Light & bright 2-bedroom, 2 bathrooms+ loft or possible 3rd bedroom Penthouse in an excellent Mar Vista location with close proximity to the Mar Vista Farmers Market, award winning restaurants, shopping, and all the Westside has to offer! This spacious unit offers an open floorplan with an expansive living room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, fireplace, tons of windows, and private balcony perfect for enjoying the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, & breakfast bar. A spacious master suite boasts ample closet space and en-suite bathroom with skylight, and granite vanity. Unit also offers a massive private rooftop deck ideal for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive have any available units?
11938 COURTLEIGH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive have?
Some of 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11938 COURTLEIGH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive offer parking?
No, 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive have a pool?
No, 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11938 COURTLEIGH Drive has units with dishwashers.
