11921 Goshen Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL Newly remodeled 2BD / 2BA apartment located in the heart of Brentwood, blocks to UCLA, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Features gourmet kitchen block with new appliances, W/D inside, open living room, central air, hardwood floors, balcony & master suite. Includes 1 assigned parking space and community laundry. Large communal patio perfect for entertaining. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished and/or short term. Ask agent for more details & available units! Flooring: Carpet Rent Sqft: $3.09 Floor Size: 1,100 sqft Unit Floor: 2 Heating: Wall Cooling: Central Pets: Cats, small dogs Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Range / Oven, Refrigerator Parking: Carport, 1 space