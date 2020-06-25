All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11921 Goshen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11921 Goshen Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:13 AM

11921 Goshen Ave

11921 W Goshen Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11921 W Goshen Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f6d5f5015 ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL Newly remodeled 2BD / 2BA apartment located in the heart of Brentwood, blocks to UCLA, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Features gourmet kitchen block with new appliances, W/D inside, open living room, central air, hardwood floors, balcony & master suite. Includes 1 assigned parking space and community laundry. Large communal patio perfect for entertaining. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished and/or short term. Ask agent for more details & available units! Flooring: Carpet Rent Sqft: $3.09 Floor Size: 1,100 sqft Lot: Los Angeles Unified, Sewer \\ Public Sewer, Size \\ BelowGradeFinishedAreaUnits \\ Square Feet, Size \\ ElevationUnits \\ Feet, Size \\ Levels \\ One, Small Dogs Allowed, StandardStatus \\ Active, TaxTractNumber \\ 2643.0, Type and Style \\ PropertyType \\ Residential Lease, Utilities \\ Sewer \\ Public Sewer, Utilities \\ WaterSource \\ Public, View, WaterSource \\ Public Parking: Carport, 1 space Unit Floor: 2 Heating: Wall Cooling: Central Pets: Cats, small dogs Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Range / Oven, Refrigerator Laundry: Los Angeles Unified, Sewer \\ Public Sewer, Size \\ BelowGradeFinishedAreaUnits \\ Square Feet, Size \\ ElevationUnits \\ Feet, Size \\ Levels \\ One, Small Dogs Allowed, StandardStatus \\ Active, TaxTractNumber \\ 2643.0, Type and Style \\ PropertyType \\ Residential Lease, Utilities \\ Sewer \\ Public Sewer, Utilities \\ WaterSource \\ Public, View, WaterSource \\ Public

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11921 Goshen Ave have any available units?
11921 Goshen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11921 Goshen Ave have?
Some of 11921 Goshen Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11921 Goshen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Goshen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Goshen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11921 Goshen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11921 Goshen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11921 Goshen Ave offers parking.
Does 11921 Goshen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11921 Goshen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Goshen Ave have a pool?
No, 11921 Goshen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11921 Goshen Ave have accessible units?
No, 11921 Goshen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Goshen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11921 Goshen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College