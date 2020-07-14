11915 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

For lease in Brentwood one bedroom & one bath spacious unit is sure to delight! Located in one of the most desirable areas, situated in a very well maintained and safe complex. The unit is a modern open concept floor plan including a full kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances perfect for cooking & entertaining! Large windows allows plenty of light to flow through. Walk in closet included, perfect for plenty of clothes and extra storage. Gated covered parking and convenient on-site laundry. Ideally located near trendy Brentwood hotspots like Alfred's Coffee & Tea, Baltaire's Restaurant, Katsuya, and Soul Cycle!1 year minimum lease. Available May 7th.