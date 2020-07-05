11907 Culver Blvd

Amenities

Modern 3 bed and 2 bath bungalow w/ high ceilings in the trendy new West LA neighborhood of Marina Del Rey. Centrally located near Abbot Kinney & Venice Beach, Culver City, Marina Del Rey & only 3 miles from the beach! It has recently been fully upgraded w/ high- end, luxury vinyl-plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances (no fridge), quartz kitchen counter-tops, blinds throughout, 2 walk in closets. There are washer/dryer hookups. Comes with 2 parking spots in the private, gated driveway & a large private yard. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Water and Trash.



Amenities: Large Private Yard, Washer and Dyer Hook Ups.

Appliances: Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.

Parking: 2 Parking Spots

