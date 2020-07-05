All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11907 Culver Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11907 Culver Blvd
Last updated May 15 2019 at 8:43 AM

11907 Culver Blvd

11907 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11907 Culver Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
.
Modern 3 bed and 2 bath bungalow w/ high ceilings in the trendy new West LA neighborhood of Marina Del Rey. Centrally located near Abbot Kinney & Venice Beach, Culver City, Marina Del Rey & only 3 miles from the beach! It has recently been fully upgraded w/ high- end, luxury vinyl-plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances (no fridge), quartz kitchen counter-tops, blinds throughout, 2 walk in closets. There are washer/dryer hookups. Comes with 2 parking spots in the private, gated driveway & a large private yard. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Water and Trash.

Amenities: Large Private Yard, Washer and Dyer Hook Ups.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Parking: 2 Parking Spots
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-3-bed-2-bath/2630/

IT490510 - IT49SM2630

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 Culver Blvd have any available units?
11907 Culver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11907 Culver Blvd have?
Some of 11907 Culver Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 Culver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11907 Culver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 Culver Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11907 Culver Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11907 Culver Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11907 Culver Blvd offers parking.
Does 11907 Culver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11907 Culver Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 Culver Blvd have a pool?
No, 11907 Culver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11907 Culver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11907 Culver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 Culver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 Culver Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College