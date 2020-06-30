119 Ocean Front Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Oceanfront Venice Home - Oceanfront upper level condominium home with 2883 square feet. Panoramic ocean and sunset views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Situated directly off the Venice beach boardwalk you can experience the Venice lifestyle with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large patio-balcony overlooking the boardwalk, private rooftop deck, and 4 garage parking spaces (2 tandem spaces in a shared garage).



Entertain friends and family with an open living/dining area that opens to a large patio-balcony directly over the Venice boardwalk. Each bedroom features their own full bathroom plus one powder room (half bathroom) off hallway for guests; total of 3.5 bathrooms. Fireplace located in the living room and another fireplace located in the master suite. Master suite includes large walk-in closet with plenty of space and large 5 fixture bathroom. The master bathroom includes a large bathtub, freestanding shower, double sink vanity cabinet, and a private throne room for the toilet.



*A pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees*



The home comes furnished as is, or if requested (with fully executed lease agreement) can be provided completely empty. Showings by appointment only. Minimum 12 month lease or 18 month lease (at rate shown).



