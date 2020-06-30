All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

119 Ocean Front Walk

119 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

119 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Oceanfront Venice Home - Oceanfront upper level condominium home with 2883 square feet. Panoramic ocean and sunset views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Situated directly off the Venice beach boardwalk you can experience the Venice lifestyle with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large patio-balcony overlooking the boardwalk, private rooftop deck, and 4 garage parking spaces (2 tandem spaces in a shared garage).

Entertain friends and family with an open living/dining area that opens to a large patio-balcony directly over the Venice boardwalk. Each bedroom features their own full bathroom plus one powder room (half bathroom) off hallway for guests; total of 3.5 bathrooms. Fireplace located in the living room and another fireplace located in the master suite. Master suite includes large walk-in closet with plenty of space and large 5 fixture bathroom. The master bathroom includes a large bathtub, freestanding shower, double sink vanity cabinet, and a private throne room for the toilet.

*A pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees*

The home comes furnished as is, or if requested (with fully executed lease agreement) can be provided completely empty. Showings by appointment only. Minimum 12 month lease or 18 month lease (at rate shown).

(RLNE5423648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
119 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Ocean Front Walk have?
Some of 119 Ocean Front Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
119 Ocean Front Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Ocean Front Walk is pet friendly.
Does 119 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
Yes, 119 Ocean Front Walk offers parking.
Does 119 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Ocean Front Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 119 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 119 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 119 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

