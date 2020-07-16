11856 Beatrice Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

New for lease! Invite yourself to all of the luxuries you deserve in this beautifully renovated, four bedroom, two bathroom home, adjacent to all of the shops and restaurants in Playa Vista. Perfectly located near Playa, Venice, Marina, Santa Monica, LAX and two major freeways, enjoy the breeze and all of perks of South Del Rey. It's heating up! The festivities, beach days, and summer weather are among us. Relax in your soothing backyard after a long day of work, or a weekend out with friends and family. Come visit is today!