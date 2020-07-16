All apartments in Los Angeles
11856 Beatrice Street
11856 Beatrice Street

11856 Beatrice Street · (310) 528-7708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11856 Beatrice Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New for lease! Invite yourself to all of the luxuries you deserve in this beautifully renovated, four bedroom, two bathroom home, adjacent to all of the shops and restaurants in Playa Vista. Perfectly located near Playa, Venice, Marina, Santa Monica, LAX and two major freeways, enjoy the breeze and all of perks of South Del Rey. It's heating up! The festivities, beach days, and summer weather are among us. Relax in your soothing backyard after a long day of work, or a weekend out with friends and family. Come visit is today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11856 Beatrice Street have any available units?
11856 Beatrice Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11856 Beatrice Street currently offering any rent specials?
11856 Beatrice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11856 Beatrice Street pet-friendly?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11856 Beatrice Street offer parking?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street does not offer parking.
Does 11856 Beatrice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11856 Beatrice Street have a pool?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street does not have a pool.
Does 11856 Beatrice Street have accessible units?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11856 Beatrice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11856 Beatrice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11856 Beatrice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
