11854 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible coffee bar elevator parking pool garage

Available now, furnished or furnished, this first level, handicap accessible apartment unit offers high quality living in the heart of Brentwood. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a secured building with a covered garage and swimming pool. The apartment unit features an updated kitchen, solid oak floors, and a spacious balcony ideal for relaxation that is just steps away from the large outdoor pool. Walk to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques that are just minutes away. A must see! Long term furnished rate is higher.