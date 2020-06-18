11854 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities
Available now, furnished or furnished, this first level, handicap accessible apartment unit offers high quality living in the heart of Brentwood. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a secured building with a covered garage and swimming pool. The apartment unit features an updated kitchen, solid oak floors, and a spacious balcony ideal for relaxation that is just steps away from the large outdoor pool. Walk to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques that are just minutes away. A must see! Long term furnished rate is higher.