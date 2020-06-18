All apartments in Los Angeles
11854 DARLINGTON Avenue
11854 DARLINGTON Avenue

11854 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11854 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available now, furnished or furnished, this first level, handicap accessible apartment unit offers high quality living in the heart of Brentwood. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a secured building with a covered garage and swimming pool. The apartment unit features an updated kitchen, solid oak floors, and a spacious balcony ideal for relaxation that is just steps away from the large outdoor pool. Walk to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques that are just minutes away. A must see! Long term furnished rate is higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
11854 DARLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11854 DARLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue has accessible units.
Does 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11854 DARLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
