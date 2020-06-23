All apartments in Los Angeles
11852 KLING Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

11852 KLING Street

11852 Kling Street · No Longer Available
Location

11852 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Modern California meets Cape Cod in this stunning light-filled home. Boho Chic with contemporary furnishings, plush rugs, bold textiles and artwork are included for unparalleled value. True turn-key! Beautiful designer home great for entertaining or relaxing. Front room with comfy seating and gas fireplace, formal dining room and timeless kitchen with large island to gather with family and friends. Family room has custom floor to ceiling entertainment center with television, perfect for an afternoon Netflix binge. Folding glass doors open to outdoor patio with gas fireplace, grassy yard, pool and spa. One of 4 bedroom suite completes this level. Upstairs you will find a spacious master with platform bed, gas fireplace, huge walk-in closet and stunning bath. Two additional bedrooms with private baths and laundry room complete the 2nd level. A two-car garage with direct entry offers extra privacy. Located in desirable Colfax Charter Elementary.Minutes to Gelson's, Cafe's and 101 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11852 KLING Street have any available units?
11852 KLING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11852 KLING Street have?
Some of 11852 KLING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11852 KLING Street currently offering any rent specials?
11852 KLING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11852 KLING Street pet-friendly?
No, 11852 KLING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11852 KLING Street offer parking?
Yes, 11852 KLING Street offers parking.
Does 11852 KLING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11852 KLING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11852 KLING Street have a pool?
Yes, 11852 KLING Street has a pool.
Does 11852 KLING Street have accessible units?
No, 11852 KLING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11852 KLING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11852 KLING Street has units with dishwashers.
