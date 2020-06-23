11852 KLING Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Modern California meets Cape Cod in this stunning light-filled home. Boho Chic with contemporary furnishings, plush rugs, bold textiles and artwork are included for unparalleled value. True turn-key! Beautiful designer home great for entertaining or relaxing. Front room with comfy seating and gas fireplace, formal dining room and timeless kitchen with large island to gather with family and friends. Family room has custom floor to ceiling entertainment center with television, perfect for an afternoon Netflix binge. Folding glass doors open to outdoor patio with gas fireplace, grassy yard, pool and spa. One of 4 bedroom suite completes this level. Upstairs you will find a spacious master with platform bed, gas fireplace, huge walk-in closet and stunning bath. Two additional bedrooms with private baths and laundry room complete the 2nd level. A two-car garage with direct entry offers extra privacy. Located in desirable Colfax Charter Elementary.Minutes to Gelson's, Cafe's and 101 fwy.