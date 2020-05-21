All apartments in Los Angeles
11850 1/2 Oxnard Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

11850 1/2 Oxnard Street

11850 1/2 Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

11850 1/2 Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated top floor end unit 1BD+ 1BA - Property Id: 198483

Newly renovated top floor end unit 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom is centrally located to all NoHo has to offer. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has gas cooking which includes a stove/range, refrigerator, and a new oven. Newly painted walls, smooth ceilings, and window AC. One car parking is included in a gated open parking area. This desirable apartment is ready for immediate occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198483
Property Id 198483

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5444668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street have any available units?
11850 1/2 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
11850 1/2 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11850 1/2 Oxnard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

