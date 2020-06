Amenities

Move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo in the heart of Brentwood features open floor plan with dining area, fireplace in the spacious living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and double oven, and balcony. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and two additional closets for extra storage and it's own shower in the master bath. Conveniently located near restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.