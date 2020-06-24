11830 Mayfield Avenue #203

Amenities
11830 MAYFIELD AVE - Large tri-level condo with two master-suites.
On the main floor, there is a powder room, laundry room (Washer/Dryer in-unit), open kitchen, living room w/fireplace, and wide patio. On the bottom floor is a master-suite with extremely high ceilings. On the top floor, there is another master-suite with a spa tub, balcony, and city views.
Tandem parking in gated garage.
Photos and square footage may not be accurate. For scheduling a showing, please email.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4754420)