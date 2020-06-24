All apartments in Los Angeles
11830 Mayfield Avenue #203
11830 Mayfield Avenue #203

11830 Mayfield Avenue
Location

11830 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
11830 MAYFIELD AVE - Large tri-level condo with two master-suites.

On the main floor, there is a powder room, laundry room (Washer/Dryer in-unit), open kitchen, living room w/fireplace, and wide patio. On the bottom floor is a master-suite with extremely high ceilings. On the top floor, there is another master-suite with a spa tub, balcony, and city views.

Tandem parking in gated garage.

Photos and square footage may not be accurate. For scheduling a showing, please email.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 have any available units?
11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 have?
Some of 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 currently offering any rent specials?
11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 pet-friendly?
No, 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 offer parking?
Yes, 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 offers parking.
Does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 have a pool?
No, 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 does not have a pool.
Does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 have accessible units?
No, 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11830 Mayfield Avenue #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
