11830 Mayfield Avenue #203

11830 MAYFIELD AVE - Large tri-level condo with two master-suites.



On the main floor, there is a powder room, laundry room (Washer/Dryer in-unit), open kitchen, living room w/fireplace, and wide patio. On the bottom floor is a master-suite with extremely high ceilings. On the top floor, there is another master-suite with a spa tub, balcony, and city views.



Tandem parking in gated garage.



Photos and square footage may not be accurate. For scheduling a showing, please email.



No Pets Allowed



