Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

11823 Avon Way

11823 Avon Way · No Longer Available
Location

11823 Avon Way, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen Townhome 2BR/2.5BA + Loft/Office/Storage Room in 3 Level Townhome in prime Del Rey Culver City Adjacent. Boutique + private 9 unit building on gorgeous tree lined street. Nearly 1200SF of living space on 3 levels!! Chef Kitchen + Premium Stainless Steel Appliances with gorgeous granite countertops, Fireplace, Washer Dryer in unit, Central Air and Heat, 2 covered and gated garage parking spaces. Super prime Del Rey adjacent to Downtown Culver City and Playa Vista. Tons of storage in bonus loft area on 3rd floor. The Bedrooms are Dual Master, which means each bedroom has it own large full bathroom. Plank hardwood flooring throughout. Private rooftop terrace with Century City and Mountain Views on a quiet, tree-lined street in prime Del Rey. Outstanding premium LED recessed lighting installed throughout the entire townhome. Completely remodeled kitchen including all new appliances. Central Air and Heat. Washer and dryer in unit. Great location only 1 block from the Culver Bike Path and a few minutes away from Whole Foods, Coffee Shops and local Restaurants. Avail for move-in ASAP. 12 month lease only. OAC.

If you are moving from San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops. 5 min to Playa Vista. 2 min to Venice. 7 min to Santa Monica. Just 7 min to Culver City!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)

Local Employers:

Tech companies everywhere!! SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, N

(RLNE5570985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Avon Way have any available units?
11823 Avon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11823 Avon Way have?
Some of 11823 Avon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Avon Way currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Avon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Avon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11823 Avon Way is pet friendly.
Does 11823 Avon Way offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Avon Way offers parking.
Does 11823 Avon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11823 Avon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Avon Way have a pool?
No, 11823 Avon Way does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Avon Way have accessible units?
No, 11823 Avon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Avon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11823 Avon Way has units with dishwashers.
