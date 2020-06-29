11823 Avon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage internet access

Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen Townhome 2BR/2.5BA + Loft/Office/Storage Room in 3 Level Townhome in prime Del Rey Culver City Adjacent. Boutique + private 9 unit building on gorgeous tree lined street. Nearly 1200SF of living space on 3 levels!! Chef Kitchen + Premium Stainless Steel Appliances with gorgeous granite countertops, Fireplace, Washer Dryer in unit, Central Air and Heat, 2 covered and gated garage parking spaces. Super prime Del Rey adjacent to Downtown Culver City and Playa Vista. Tons of storage in bonus loft area on 3rd floor. The Bedrooms are Dual Master, which means each bedroom has it own large full bathroom. Plank hardwood flooring throughout. Private rooftop terrace with Century City and Mountain Views on a quiet, tree-lined street in prime Del Rey. Outstanding premium LED recessed lighting installed throughout the entire townhome. Completely remodeled kitchen including all new appliances. Central Air and Heat. Washer and dryer in unit. Great location only 1 block from the Culver Bike Path and a few minutes away from Whole Foods, Coffee Shops and local Restaurants. Avail for move-in ASAP. 12 month lease only. OAC.



If you are moving from San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops. 5 min to Playa Vista. 2 min to Venice. 7 min to Santa Monica. Just 7 min to Culver City!



Local Employers:



Tech companies everywhere!! SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, N



