Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

11822 Braddock Drive

11822 Braddock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11822 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11822 Braddock Drive Available 09/23/19 11822 Braddock Drive - Lovely one story home in the very desirable Del Rey area of Culver City. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom impeccably maintained home with an updated kitchen that includes granite counters, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwashers. The spacious and airy home features RING door system, hardwood floors throughout and NEST A/C & Heat. Both bathrooms feature gorgeous custom tile; Master bedroom has welcoming natural light windows from wall to wall overseeing beautiful back yard. Make way to your privet back patio and pool area. This home is light and bright also includes an attached garage great for storage. Gardening services are provided. Nearby schools include Braddock Elementary School, Marina Del Rey Middle School and Stoner Avenue Elementary School. Located directly across the street from Braddock Square Shopping Center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11822 Braddock Drive have any available units?
11822 Braddock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11822 Braddock Drive have?
Some of 11822 Braddock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11822 Braddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11822 Braddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11822 Braddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11822 Braddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11822 Braddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11822 Braddock Drive offers parking.
Does 11822 Braddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11822 Braddock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11822 Braddock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11822 Braddock Drive has a pool.
Does 11822 Braddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 11822 Braddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11822 Braddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11822 Braddock Drive has units with dishwashers.
