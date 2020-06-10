Amenities

11822 Braddock Drive Available 09/23/19 11822 Braddock Drive - Lovely one story home in the very desirable Del Rey area of Culver City. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom impeccably maintained home with an updated kitchen that includes granite counters, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwashers. The spacious and airy home features RING door system, hardwood floors throughout and NEST A/C & Heat. Both bathrooms feature gorgeous custom tile; Master bedroom has welcoming natural light windows from wall to wall overseeing beautiful back yard. Make way to your privet back patio and pool area. This home is light and bright also includes an attached garage great for storage. Gardening services are provided. Nearby schools include Braddock Elementary School, Marina Del Rey Middle School and Stoner Avenue Elementary School. Located directly across the street from Braddock Square Shopping Center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5094286)