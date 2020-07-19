1182 SUNSET HILLS Road

Amenities

Don't miss a great opportunity to sublease a gorgeous Paul Williams Traditional home located in one of the most desired areas in West Hollywood. A long circular driveway leads you to a gated, secured, lush brick courtyard with ample parking. Both living and dining room receive immense amount of natural sunlight as well as a large elegant family room and bonus crafts room or office. Upstairs boasts a generous master bedroom with connecting bath and closet, as well as two guest bedrooms. There is a 4th bedroom beyond kitchen and outside you will find one more guest bedroom and bath. The backyard has a large private pool and beautiful grassy side yard. Stunning wood floors and of course the trademark Williams staircase. Tenant occupied and need 24 hour notice to show.This is a sublease for 6 month- negotiable 1 year.