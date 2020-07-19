All apartments in Los Angeles
1182 SUNSET HILLS Road
1182 SUNSET HILLS Road

1182 N Sunset Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

1182 N Sunset Hills Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss a great opportunity to sublease a gorgeous Paul Williams Traditional home located in one of the most desired areas in West Hollywood. A long circular driveway leads you to a gated, secured, lush brick courtyard with ample parking. Both living and dining room receive immense amount of natural sunlight as well as a large elegant family room and bonus crafts room or office. Upstairs boasts a generous master bedroom with connecting bath and closet, as well as two guest bedrooms. There is a 4th bedroom beyond kitchen and outside you will find one more guest bedroom and bath. The backyard has a large private pool and beautiful grassy side yard. Stunning wood floors and of course the trademark Williams staircase. Tenant occupied and need 24 hour notice to show.This is a sublease for 6 month- negotiable 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road have any available units?
1182 SUNSET HILLS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road have?
Some of 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1182 SUNSET HILLS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road offers parking.
Does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road has a pool.
Does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road have accessible units?
No, 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 SUNSET HILLS Road has units with dishwashers.
