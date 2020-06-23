11818 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage internet access tennis court

Charming town home in exclusive Studio Village Complex offers resort style environment w/pools, spas, tennis courts and lush professionally maintained grounds. Living room has beautiful hardwood floors, fire place and opens to private patio area. Formal dining over looks living room and is adjacent to kitchen with eat-in area and open family room. Upper level has two bedroom suites. All windows have plantation shutters and wood floors throughout. The attached two car garage has washer and dryer and many built in cabinets for storage. The HOA currently covers basic cable TV, Internet & Modem, water & security patrol.