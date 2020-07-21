All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103

11811 Kiowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11811 Kiowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - Available now. Gorgeous condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2-car parking (in gated garage), and 2 outdoor patios for indoor/outdoor living. This corner unit is bathed in natural light and features hardwood floors throughout, inside washer/dryer, central AC/heat, fireplace, and open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Superb open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms on opposite sides of the condo, as well as a third bedroom. The larger master bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, dual sinks, and patio access. Located in the heart of Brentwood. Stroll to markets, restaurants, and shops on both San Vicente and Wilshire Blvds. Unfurnished.

(RLNE5031205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 have any available units?
11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 have?
Some of 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 offer parking?
Yes, 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 offers parking.
Does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 have a pool?
No, 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 have accessible units?
No, 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
