11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - 103

11811 Kiowa Avenue #103 - Available now. Gorgeous condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2-car parking (in gated garage), and 2 outdoor patios for indoor/outdoor living. This corner unit is bathed in natural light and features hardwood floors throughout, inside washer/dryer, central AC/heat, fireplace, and open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Superb open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms on opposite sides of the condo, as well as a third bedroom. The larger master bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, dual sinks, and patio access. Located in the heart of Brentwood. Stroll to markets, restaurants, and shops on both San Vicente and Wilshire Blvds. Unfurnished.



(RLNE5031205)