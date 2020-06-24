All apartments in Los Angeles
11804 HENLEY Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

11804 HENLEY Lane

11804 Henley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11804 Henley Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Elegant corner lot home in the prestigious guard gated Bel Air Crest community. This traditional style home exemplifies the best of the California lifestyle. High ceilings, bright natural light and fantastic floor plan are just a few of the attributes that make this home special. Ideal for entertaining, the beautiful kitchen with informal dining, opens to a spacious family room that leads to the back yard. This wonderful home includes membership privileges to Bel Air Crest Community Club which offers a swimmer's pool, lit tennis courts, gym facilities, basketball court, and a children's playground area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 HENLEY Lane have any available units?
11804 HENLEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11804 HENLEY Lane have?
Some of 11804 HENLEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 HENLEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11804 HENLEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 HENLEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11804 HENLEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11804 HENLEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11804 HENLEY Lane offers parking.
Does 11804 HENLEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 HENLEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 HENLEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11804 HENLEY Lane has a pool.
Does 11804 HENLEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 11804 HENLEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 HENLEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11804 HENLEY Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
