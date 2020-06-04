All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

118 S Madison Avenue

118 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

118 South Madison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Super opportunity to live in this quaint vintage style home located in Rampart Village area. This home features beautiful wood floors through out, a new kitchen floor, brand new stove, and newer windows. Indoor laundry hook ups are available, security window bars, and ceiling fan in second bedroom. This property has ample off street parking. Detached 2 car garage with carport and extra long driveway provides parking for approximately 7 cars and additional street parking in front of the house. Driveway is gated for extra security. Fenced rear yard has fruit trees and room to entertain. Pet's ok. Landlord will provide landscape maintenance. Close to freeways and downtown. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S Madison Avenue have any available units?
118 S Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 S Madison Avenue have?
Some of 118 S Madison Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 S Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 S Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 118 S Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 118 S Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 118 S Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 118 S Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 118 S Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

