118 S Madison Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Super opportunity to live in this quaint vintage style home located in Rampart Village area. This home features beautiful wood floors through out, a new kitchen floor, brand new stove, and newer windows. Indoor laundry hook ups are available, security window bars, and ceiling fan in second bedroom. This property has ample off street parking. Detached 2 car garage with carport and extra long driveway provides parking for approximately 7 cars and additional street parking in front of the house. Driveway is gated for extra security. Fenced rear yard has fruit trees and room to entertain. Pet's ok. Landlord will provide landscape maintenance. Close to freeways and downtown. A must see!