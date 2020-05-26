118 S Clark Drive

Amenities

Welcome to unit 101, the largest unit in this beautiful controlled-access building on a quiet street in West Hollywood’s most sought after locations with world-famous restaurants and Robertson Blvd shopping district all within walking distance. Beautifully maintained and upgraded 3-bedroom home featuring a large gourmet kitchen with wrap-around granite counters, high-end Viking stainless steel appliances, ample storage, breakfast bar and formal dining. Large open living space with bonus sitting or office area with tons of natural light pouring in from your two outdoor balconies. Completed with two fireplaces, one in your living room and one in your master suite to keep you cozy for the coming holidays. Enjoy the comfort of knowing no one is below you when you’re entertaining with friends and family. New carpet in bedrooms and freshly painted throughout the unit. The complex features an onsite gym, parking garage with 2 parking spaces and guest parking. Pets OK. Welcome home.