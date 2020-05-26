All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

118 S Clark Drive

118 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome to unit 101, the largest unit in this beautiful controlled-access building on a quiet street in West Hollywood’s most sought after locations with world-famous restaurants and Robertson Blvd shopping district all within walking distance. Beautifully maintained and upgraded 3-bedroom home featuring a large gourmet kitchen with wrap-around granite counters, high-end Viking stainless steel appliances, ample storage, breakfast bar and formal dining. Large open living space with bonus sitting or office area with tons of natural light pouring in from your two outdoor balconies. Completed with two fireplaces, one in your living room and one in your master suite to keep you cozy for the coming holidays. Enjoy the comfort of knowing no one is below you when you’re entertaining with friends and family. New carpet in bedrooms and freshly painted throughout the unit. The complex features an onsite gym, parking garage with 2 parking spaces and guest parking. Pets OK. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S Clark Drive have any available units?
118 S Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 S Clark Drive have?
Some of 118 S Clark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 S Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Clark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 S Clark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 S Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 S Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 118 S Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Clark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Clark Drive have a pool?
No, 118 S Clark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 S Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

