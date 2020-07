Amenities

patio / balcony yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities yoga

Live the good life in this modern Avalon apartment with private patio and fully fenced shared yard. At ground level,Caf Gratitude and The Yoga Collective help keep you healthy, or take a dip in the ocean, a short stroll from your door. Check out the famous Venice Skate Park, boardwalk, and Muscle Beach during the day. At night, the drum circle will be in full effect and galleries keep their doors open for artsy passers-by.