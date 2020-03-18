All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

11787 Snelling St

11787 Snelling Street · No Longer Available
Location

11787 Snelling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with so much to offer - featuring large open living and dinning areas, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Located in a quiet and desirable area of Sun Valley, this home is just a short walk from Sun Valley High School and Fernangeles Elementary School. Lots of windows throughout producing plenty of natural light. The home is equipped with all kitchen appliances and includes washer/dryer located in the two car garage. Other amenities included with the home are Central AC, gas fireplace, master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11787 Snelling St have any available units?
11787 Snelling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11787 Snelling St have?
Some of 11787 Snelling St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11787 Snelling St currently offering any rent specials?
11787 Snelling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11787 Snelling St pet-friendly?
No, 11787 Snelling St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11787 Snelling St offer parking?
Yes, 11787 Snelling St offers parking.
Does 11787 Snelling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11787 Snelling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11787 Snelling St have a pool?
No, 11787 Snelling St does not have a pool.
Does 11787 Snelling St have accessible units?
No, 11787 Snelling St does not have accessible units.
Does 11787 Snelling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11787 Snelling St does not have units with dishwashers.
