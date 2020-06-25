1177 South MUIRFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system gym parking garage hot tub

California Bungalow Style home located on a quiet street in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods of Los Angeles. This thoughtfully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a Bachelder fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, open living/dining area and ample built-in storage in the master bedroom. The open floor plan feels bright and airy with natural sunlight filling the home. Spacious spa like master bathroom features high ceiling with skylight. Perfectly sized kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets, leads to a patio deck and a relaxing yard with plenty of seating, perfect for entertaining guests. Garage turned to bonus space that can be used for a gym, office, playroom or studio. Alarm system installed.