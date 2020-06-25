All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1177 South MUIRFIELD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1177 South MUIRFIELD Road

1177 S Muirfield Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1177 S Muirfield Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
California Bungalow Style home located on a quiet street in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods of Los Angeles. This thoughtfully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a Bachelder fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, open living/dining area and ample built-in storage in the master bedroom. The open floor plan feels bright and airy with natural sunlight filling the home. Spacious spa like master bathroom features high ceiling with skylight. Perfectly sized kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets, leads to a patio deck and a relaxing yard with plenty of seating, perfect for entertaining guests. Garage turned to bonus space that can be used for a gym, office, playroom or studio. Alarm system installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road have any available units?
1177 South MUIRFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road have?
Some of 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1177 South MUIRFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 South MUIRFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College