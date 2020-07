Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage sauna

Spacious Townhouse in fantastic Brentwood location just off San Vicente!! Enter this unit to Laminate Wood Flooring in living quarters, kitchen appointed with granite counters, refinished cabinets, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and a powder room on this level as well. The bedroom level complete with 2 carpeted bedrooms ensuite, in unit washer and dryer, and also in unit sauna. Unit comes with 2 car gated parking.