1173 RODEO Drive

Furnished Rental Available now! Located on the famed Rodeo Dr, this contemporary home delivers the ultimate setting for California indoor/outdoor living. This 5BD+6BA is conveniently located just one block to Beverly Hills and to Pico/Beverly shops, truly an entertainer's dream home. Sun filled designer living room, with fireplace & wet bar, opening to expansive backyard for intense entertaining capacity. This backyard is meant for entertaining, with oversized pool, sun beds and lounging areas. Stunning gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, tons of custom cabinetry and large breakfast area. Second floor has a huge master suite with room-size walk in closet and steam rain shower. Full detached guest house has separate entrance. Set above the street, this home makes for a fantastic short term and seasonal rental opportunity.