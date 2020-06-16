All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

1173 RODEO Drive

1173 South Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1173 South Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Furnished Rental Available now! Located on the famed Rodeo Dr, this contemporary home delivers the ultimate setting for California indoor/outdoor living. This 5BD+6BA is conveniently located just one block to Beverly Hills and to Pico/Beverly shops, truly an entertainer's dream home. Sun filled designer living room, with fireplace & wet bar, opening to expansive backyard for intense entertaining capacity. This backyard is meant for entertaining, with oversized pool, sun beds and lounging areas. Stunning gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, tons of custom cabinetry and large breakfast area. Second floor has a huge master suite with room-size walk in closet and steam rain shower. Full detached guest house has separate entrance. Set above the street, this home makes for a fantastic short term and seasonal rental opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 RODEO Drive have any available units?
1173 RODEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 RODEO Drive have?
Some of 1173 RODEO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 RODEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1173 RODEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 RODEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1173 RODEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1173 RODEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1173 RODEO Drive offers parking.
Does 1173 RODEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1173 RODEO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 RODEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1173 RODEO Drive has a pool.
Does 1173 RODEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1173 RODEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 RODEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 RODEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
