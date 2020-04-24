All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11724 SUNSHINE Terrace
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

11724 SUNSHINE Terrace

11724 Sunshine Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11724 Sunshine Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
A Quintessential English country home nestled in the foothills of Studio City walking distance to award winning Carpenter Elementary School and Ventura Blvd, the boutiques, some of the finest restaurants and one of the best Farmer's Market LA has to offer. An enchanting experience begins as you are greeted with an epic vaulted ceiling in the living room, the story unfolds with a chefs kitchen with banquet and formal dining. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms down. An opulent master with views of the spa like pool deck shrouded in privacy. The upper level Is the ultimate kids paradise with 2 vaulted beds and bathroom with bags full of adventure and charm. Expansive grounds round out this storybook home that is like living in Little England.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace have any available units?
11724 SUNSHINE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace have?
Some of 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11724 SUNSHINE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace offers parking.
Does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace has a pool.
Does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11724 SUNSHINE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College