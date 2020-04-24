11724 SUNSHINE Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

A Quintessential English country home nestled in the foothills of Studio City walking distance to award winning Carpenter Elementary School and Ventura Blvd, the boutiques, some of the finest restaurants and one of the best Farmer's Market LA has to offer. An enchanting experience begins as you are greeted with an epic vaulted ceiling in the living room, the story unfolds with a chefs kitchen with banquet and formal dining. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms down. An opulent master with views of the spa like pool deck shrouded in privacy. The upper level Is the ultimate kids paradise with 2 vaulted beds and bathroom with bags full of adventure and charm. Expansive grounds round out this storybook home that is like living in Little England.