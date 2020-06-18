1172 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Privately located behind tall hedges and gated, this upper duplex is brimming with modern updates and appointments; complementing the Spanish charm, original old-world character, and architectural elements. Natural light illuminates the home through picture windows and French doors with easy access to private outdoor space. The recently remodeled floor plan retains many original architectural features and consists of two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms. The kitchen has been beautifully remodeled with white cabinets, Caesarstone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room connects to the living room and kitchen and there is an office or den for flexible living options. The large master suite is complete with a sophisticated remodeled en-suite bathroom. Located in desirable Carthay Square, central to Mid-City, the Grove, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and with access to the 10 freeway.