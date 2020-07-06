1168 West 38TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and charming duplex unit located two blocks from USC and one block from the metro that takes you to Santa Monica and DTLA. Imagine being able to go to the beach with no traffic and no parking issues in fifteen minutes or going to downtown for dinner in ten minutes. This is not a not an apartment, this is a home and offers a grassy yard, avocado tree and full privacy with beautiful flowers wrapping the perimeter. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wet bar with Frigidaire appliances, dishwasher and washer and dryer (all are brand new). The bedroom offers a full walk in closet built for two people. The living room offers oversized windows that allows sunlight to effortlessly flow from room to room. One parking space.