1168 West 38TH Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:43 PM

1168 West 38TH Street

1168 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1168 West 38th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and charming duplex unit located two blocks from USC and one block from the metro that takes you to Santa Monica and DTLA. Imagine being able to go to the beach with no traffic and no parking issues in fifteen minutes or going to downtown for dinner in ten minutes. This is not a not an apartment, this is a home and offers a grassy yard, avocado tree and full privacy with beautiful flowers wrapping the perimeter. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wet bar with Frigidaire appliances, dishwasher and washer and dryer (all are brand new). The bedroom offers a full walk in closet built for two people. The living room offers oversized windows that allows sunlight to effortlessly flow from room to room. One parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 West 38TH Street have any available units?
1168 West 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 West 38TH Street have?
Some of 1168 West 38TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 West 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1168 West 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 West 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1168 West 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1168 West 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1168 West 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 1168 West 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 West 38TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 West 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 1168 West 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1168 West 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1168 West 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 West 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 West 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.

