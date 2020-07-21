All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11662 MISSOURI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11662 MISSOURI Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

11662 MISSOURI Avenue

11662 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11662 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Lovely Cape Cod style 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath contemporary townhouse with neutral palette in a great location. Two private patios, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, crown moldings and beautiful wood floors. Living room with fireplace, built-in shelving & wine fridge, and wall mounted smart TV.Adjacent dining area with sliding doors to private interior atrium; great for entertaining. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, rich wood cabinets, gas stove, ceasarstone counters. Second story with skylights, vaulted ceilings, light and bright den area flanked by master suite with private balcony. Remodeled master bath with double sinks, frameless shower door & caesarstone. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Upstairs laundry room w/ lots of storage. Direct access private 2-car garage w/ electric hook up. Guest parking, alarm system and smart home capabilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
11662 MISSOURI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 11662 MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11662 MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11662 MISSOURI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11662 MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11662 MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11662 MISSOURI Avenue offers parking.
Does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11662 MISSOURI Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
No, 11662 MISSOURI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11662 MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11662 MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11662 MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College