11662 MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Lovely Cape Cod style 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath contemporary townhouse with neutral palette in a great location. Two private patios, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, crown moldings and beautiful wood floors. Living room with fireplace, built-in shelving & wine fridge, and wall mounted smart TV.Adjacent dining area with sliding doors to private interior atrium; great for entertaining. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, rich wood cabinets, gas stove, ceasarstone counters. Second story with skylights, vaulted ceilings, light and bright den area flanked by master suite with private balcony. Remodeled master bath with double sinks, frameless shower door & caesarstone. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Upstairs laundry room w/ lots of storage. Direct access private 2-car garage w/ electric hook up. Guest parking, alarm system and smart home capabilities.