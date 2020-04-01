All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

11588 LAURELCREST Drive

11588 Laurelcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11588 Laurelcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
yoga
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Price Improvement! Heads up! Lovers, dreamers, artists and friends. This is the best kept secret in the legendary hills of Studio City. This unique and charming private cottage comes furnished, is reminiscent of a mountain chalet, and is perfect for an upscale writer, artist, or creative type craving peace, tranquility, and inspiration in an enchanting and delightful home office hideaway. The living room has high a beamed ceiling, and a great view of the hills and valley. The kitchen is equipped with a Wolf range, and comes fully stocked with dishes, glassware, cookware and utensils. There s a front porch and rear patio for al fresco dining, a picnic table in the upper garden area, and sits above a two car garage. Theres also a tented meditation room on the hill, which doubles as a yoga room, workout room, or zen hideaway. This little gem sits among major estates in the hills of Studio City, in a tranquil setting with a beautiful tree top view. Surrounded by nature yet so close to the studios, Ventura Blvd and Mulholland Drive. Fabulous retreat for an upscale single person, a cozy hideaway for two, or perfect for a peaceful writers home office, with ample storage in the garage. One of a kind... very special and not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive have any available units?
11588 LAURELCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive have?
Some of 11588 LAURELCREST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11588 LAURELCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11588 LAURELCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11588 LAURELCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11588 LAURELCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11588 LAURELCREST Drive offers parking.
Does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11588 LAURELCREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 11588 LAURELCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 11588 LAURELCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11588 LAURELCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11588 LAURELCREST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
