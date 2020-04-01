11588 LAURELCREST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage yoga

Price Improvement! Heads up! Lovers, dreamers, artists and friends. This is the best kept secret in the legendary hills of Studio City. This unique and charming private cottage comes furnished, is reminiscent of a mountain chalet, and is perfect for an upscale writer, artist, or creative type craving peace, tranquility, and inspiration in an enchanting and delightful home office hideaway. The living room has high a beamed ceiling, and a great view of the hills and valley. The kitchen is equipped with a Wolf range, and comes fully stocked with dishes, glassware, cookware and utensils. There s a front porch and rear patio for al fresco dining, a picnic table in the upper garden area, and sits above a two car garage. Theres also a tented meditation room on the hill, which doubles as a yoga room, workout room, or zen hideaway. This little gem sits among major estates in the hills of Studio City, in a tranquil setting with a beautiful tree top view. Surrounded by nature yet so close to the studios, Ventura Blvd and Mulholland Drive. Fabulous retreat for an upscale single person, a cozy hideaway for two, or perfect for a peaceful writers home office, with ample storage in the garage. One of a kind... very special and not to be missed!