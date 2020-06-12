11580 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A NEARLY BRAND NEW HOME. Washer/dryer & refrigerator included...the fridge even makes coffee! Gallery is a limited collection of near new, single-family homes with contemporary architecture in a quiet residential Valley Village neighborhood just minutes from Universal City, NoHo and Burbank. This structurally-independent, three-story home features three en-suite bedrooms, 3.5 bath, an attached direct access two-car garage and private patio area. The second level is bright and open and includes a gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room with balcony. Modern amenities include custom cabinetry, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, European Oak plank flooring and designer fixtures. The location offers easy access to the Metrolink Orange and Red Lines at the Chandler and Universal Stations and is ultra-accessible to the 101, 134 and 405 freeways. Stroll down the street for coffee and groceries or meet friends at one of the neighborhood hangouts right outside your front door. Don't miss!