Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

11580 Riverside Drive

11580 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11580 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A NEARLY BRAND NEW HOME. Washer/dryer & refrigerator included...the fridge even makes coffee! Gallery is a limited collection of near new, single-family homes with contemporary architecture in a quiet residential Valley Village neighborhood just minutes from Universal City, NoHo and Burbank. This structurally-independent, three-story home features three en-suite bedrooms, 3.5 bath, an attached direct access two-car garage and private patio area. The second level is bright and open and includes a gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room with balcony. Modern amenities include custom cabinetry, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, European Oak plank flooring and designer fixtures. The location offers easy access to the Metrolink Orange and Red Lines at the Chandler and Universal Stations and is ultra-accessible to the 101, 134 and 405 freeways. Stroll down the street for coffee and groceries or meet friends at one of the neighborhood hangouts right outside your front door. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11580 Riverside Drive have any available units?
11580 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11580 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 11580 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11580 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11580 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11580 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11580 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11580 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11580 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 11580 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11580 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11580 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 11580 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11580 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 11580 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11580 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11580 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
