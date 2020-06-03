All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

11575 CANTON Drive

11575 Canton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11575 Canton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Step into a David Hockney painting in this beautiful mid-century 4 bedroom/4 bath Canyon home in coveted Carpenter school district. Fully private, serene oversized corner lot, surrounded by lush plantings, yet minutes from Ventura Boulevard's restaurants and shops. Open floor plan, with extra-large master suite in one wing and 3 bedrooms/3baths on opposite side of house. Chef's kitchen with six-burner Viking stove, 48" fridge and breakfast nook. Large Fleetwood pocket doors open from the airy living room to let the outside in for true LA living. Bonus office plus hangout room in oversized basement/garage. Heated, in-ground pool with Baha bench is the focal point to three outdoor seating areas with daybeds, dining, and lawn. Equipped with four flat screen HDTV's, Sonos music system, Jacuzzi soaking tub, washer/dryer, gas grill, large driveway/carport in one of Studio City's most cherished neighborhoods. Offered furnished or unfurnished for a minimum of six months starting in July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11575 CANTON Drive have any available units?
11575 CANTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11575 CANTON Drive have?
Some of 11575 CANTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11575 CANTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11575 CANTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11575 CANTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11575 CANTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11575 CANTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11575 CANTON Drive offers parking.
Does 11575 CANTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11575 CANTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11575 CANTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11575 CANTON Drive has a pool.
Does 11575 CANTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 11575 CANTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11575 CANTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11575 CANTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
