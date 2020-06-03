11575 CANTON Drive

Amenities

Step into a David Hockney painting in this beautiful mid-century 4 bedroom/4 bath Canyon home in coveted Carpenter school district. Fully private, serene oversized corner lot, surrounded by lush plantings, yet minutes from Ventura Boulevard's restaurants and shops. Open floor plan, with extra-large master suite in one wing and 3 bedrooms/3baths on opposite side of house. Chef's kitchen with six-burner Viking stove, 48" fridge and breakfast nook. Large Fleetwood pocket doors open from the airy living room to let the outside in for true LA living. Bonus office plus hangout room in oversized basement/garage. Heated, in-ground pool with Baha bench is the focal point to three outdoor seating areas with daybeds, dining, and lawn. Equipped with four flat screen HDTV's, Sonos music system, Jacuzzi soaking tub, washer/dryer, gas grill, large driveway/carport in one of Studio City's most cherished neighborhoods. Offered furnished or unfurnished for a minimum of six months starting in July.