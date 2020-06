Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 2 bedroom 1 bath top level unit is centrally located within walking distance to the NOHO ARTS District. Minutes away from the 170 freeway, The Red Line and the 101 Freeway. This unit has updated flooring, updated lighting, updated windows. Each room has its own in wall A/C unit. The unit has one assigned parking space. The unit has a small balcony with a view. The building has community laundry room.