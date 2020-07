Amenities

2 BDRM / 1 BTHRM in NoHo on border with Burbank within a few minutes of Burbank Airport, Metro Subway & New NoHo Mall Large kitchen with granite counter-tops including high-top bar, dining area, new water proof flooring throughout unit, new windows, new bathroom, with washer and dryer on premise. Upstairs & Gated, completely private with no common walls and 2 car side by side parking.