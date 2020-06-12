1155 4th Avenue

Amenities

Our newly renovated unit is part of a Fourplex. This unit is in the front of the property with lots of natural sunlight. The living room has a fireplace and double French doors. New appliances (Washer, Dryer, Stainless Steel Stove and Refrigerator). Front and back door. One (1) parking space provided. New hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage space, new kitchen cabinets, new light fixtures, and a formal dining room. Laundry room in the unit. Front outdoor deck. Water included. Small dog ok (Small deposit required). A definite must see. Available Now!!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12105542



(RLNE4813921)