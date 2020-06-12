All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1155 4th Avenue

1155 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1155 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our newly renovated unit is part of a Fourplex. This unit is in the front of the property with lots of natural sunlight. The living room has a fireplace and double French doors. New appliances (Washer, Dryer, Stainless Steel Stove and Refrigerator). Front and back door. One (1) parking space provided. New hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage space, new kitchen cabinets, new light fixtures, and a formal dining room. Laundry room in the unit. Front outdoor deck. Water included. Small dog ok (Small deposit required). A definite must see. Available Now!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12105542

(RLNE4813921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 4th Avenue have any available units?
1155 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 4th Avenue have?
Some of 1155 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1155 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1155 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1155 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1155 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1155 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1155 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1155 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
