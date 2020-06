Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This North of Rinaldi Beauty with Pool is Open and Airy, and features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, New Verticals, no wax flooring in Kitchen and Baths & Laundry Room. Family room has wood burning fireplace. New carpets in all bedrooms, covered Patio, Gardens, fenced yards front and back. Energy Efficient Central Air and Heat, solar cover for pool. Entertainers backyard with gardens and Swimming pool. Gardening and Pool Service included. Good Credit a must.