11526 Dona Cecilia Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Look out from the lushly landscaped rear gardens and see fantastic views from this beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home that sits high atop the hills of the Donas. Inside, there is an open floor open floor plan which seamlessly blends the dining room, living room and den/work-space. There are hardwood floors throughout and large picture windows and glass doors line the room, flooding the house with natural light. The living room is spacious with a large stone fireplace. The eat in completely remodeled kitchen has new appliances and a cozy breakfast nook for casual dining with a more formal dining room next to it. 3 bedrooms featuring a master with en suite bath and lots of closet space. The office space is big enough to convert into a family room and opens up onto the backyard. A partially covered patio keeps the sun out of your eyes when your lounging in this secluded oasis. Walk a little further and you're surrounded by a yard full of trees and a beautifully manicured gardens. It's your perfect quiet place but in close proximity to trendy Studio City restaurants, shops and hiking trails.