Los Angeles, CA
11526 Dona Cecilia Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:39 AM

11526 Dona Cecilia Drive

11526 Dona Cecilia Drive · (818) 231-6249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11526 Dona Cecilia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2077 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Look out from the lushly landscaped rear gardens and see fantastic views from this beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home that sits high atop the hills of the Donas. Inside, there is an open floor open floor plan which seamlessly blends the dining room, living room and den/work-space. There are hardwood floors throughout and large picture windows and glass doors line the room, flooding the house with natural light. The living room is spacious with a large stone fireplace. The eat in completely remodeled kitchen has new appliances and a cozy breakfast nook for casual dining with a more formal dining room next to it. 3 bedrooms featuring a master with en suite bath and lots of closet space. The office space is big enough to convert into a family room and opens up onto the backyard. A partially covered patio keeps the sun out of your eyes when your lounging in this secluded oasis. Walk a little further and you're surrounded by a yard full of trees and a beautifully manicured gardens. It's your perfect quiet place but in close proximity to trendy Studio City restaurants, shops and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive have any available units?
11526 Dona Cecilia Drive has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive have?
Some of 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11526 Dona Cecilia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive offer parking?
No, 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive have a pool?
No, 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11526 Dona Cecilia Drive has units with dishwashers.
