11524 Moorpark St 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE, WASHER DRYER, CENTRAL AC, WD - Property Id: 61291



11524 MOORPARK ST. STUDIO CITY CA 91602



GREAT LOCATION! TOWNHOUSE, WASHER DRYER, WD FLR, CENTRAL AC, PET OK Not Specified units 2-car Subterranean Parking. PRIME LOCATION!! NEAR TUJUNGA VILLAGE, VITELLO'S, AROMA CAFE, EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. SMALL BUILDING ONLY 9 UNITS APPROX 1000 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE RENT IS $2995 A MONTH 2 PARKING SPACES TANDEM SUBTERRANEAN GARAGE WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA CARPET IN BEDROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS AND STORAGE PATIO OFF THE LIVING ROOM HIGH CEILINGS CENTRAL AC/HEAT FIREPLACE WASHER DRYER IN UNIT GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE BRIGHT & SPACIOUS BALCONY OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM WATER & TRASH PAID ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE 1 SMALL PET OK WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT (20 LBS MAX) NON-AGGRESSIVE BREED



818 376 9102



www.RealtySourceListings.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61291

Property Id 61291



(RLNE5711589)