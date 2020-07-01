11516 Genoa Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One of the few single family homes still standing in Telegraph Hill today, this 1906 home was recently renovated and tastefully decorated in 2013 to retain its original character and quintessential San Franciscan ambiance.

Within steps from Coit Tower and a short walk down the hill to North Beach, this fabulous and rare single family home has the best of both worlds.



The home sits behind a gated street entrance with an automatic garage door and can allow tandem parking for 2-small cars or one standard sized car. With a brick-paved and lush landscaped driveway with a towering tree, the house feels like a far-removed oasis out of a European countryside but located in the heart of the city. The house is split into two separate units.



The upstairs is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath home with 10-foot ceilings and approximately 800-square feet of living space. Gorgeous hardwood floors, redwood deck at entrance of house with spot-on downtown views (Transamerica building and Fi-Di skyline). Updated in 2013, the kitchen has stainless appliances, dishwasher, granite counters and breakfast seating. Bedroom has copious closets and a king-sized bed. Living/Dining rooms have a gas fireplace, floor to ceiling windows with handsome shoji wood grid frame. The couch turns into a queen pull-out bed. Mounted 42 flat screen with DirecTV in living room. Modern bathroom has two showerheads, quartz counters and radiant heated flooring.



Laundry is shared with the unit below and is located in the cellar.