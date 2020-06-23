All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:01 PM

1151 North DOHENY Drive

1151 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1151 North Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Located on a lot extending street to street, this stately Mediterranean home is truly a private compound. The home sits behind a gate at both front and back entrances to the property. The main house offers a lavish, classic, ambiance throughout. A large formal Living Room, cooks kitchen, breakfast room, and outdoor dining make this home an exquisite place to entertain. The rambling backyard features a very large pool with plenty of space to lounge and enjoy the sun. A generous guest house sits above the detached parking garage. This grand property is a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
1151 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 1151 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1151 North DOHENY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1151 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1151 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1151 North DOHENY Drive does offer parking.
Does 1151 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 North DOHENY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1151 North DOHENY Drive has a pool.
Does 1151 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1151 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

