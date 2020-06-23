1151 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Located on a lot extending street to street, this stately Mediterranean home is truly a private compound. The home sits behind a gate at both front and back entrances to the property. The main house offers a lavish, classic, ambiance throughout. A large formal Living Room, cooks kitchen, breakfast room, and outdoor dining make this home an exquisite place to entertain. The rambling backyard features a very large pool with plenty of space to lounge and enjoy the sun. A generous guest house sits above the detached parking garage. This grand property is a must see