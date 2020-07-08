11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105

Amenities
Great use of space, amazing layout and the neighborhood is fantastic! - Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with SS appliance package! Stunning white kitchen cabinets, smooth ceilings, and plantation shutters on all windows! Hardwood flooring throughout and huge walk-in closet in the master! Bathrooms are tastefully updated as well! 2 Tandem Parking Spots, Walking distance to park, cafes, and shops!
Call Oscar for an appointment today at 310-994-9357!
((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))
(RLNE3596460)