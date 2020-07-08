11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great use of space, amazing layout and the neighborhood is fantastic! - Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with SS appliance package! Stunning white kitchen cabinets, smooth ceilings, and plantation shutters on all windows! Hardwood flooring throughout and huge walk-in closet in the master! Bathrooms are tastefully updated as well! 2 Tandem Parking Spots, Walking distance to park, cafes, and shops!



Call Oscar for an appointment today at 310-994-9357!



((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))



(RLNE3596460)