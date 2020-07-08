All apartments in Los Angeles
11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105

11507 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great use of space, amazing layout and the neighborhood is fantastic! - Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with SS appliance package! Stunning white kitchen cabinets, smooth ceilings, and plantation shutters on all windows! Hardwood flooring throughout and huge walk-in closet in the master! Bathrooms are tastefully updated as well! 2 Tandem Parking Spots, Walking distance to park, cafes, and shops!

Call Oscar for an appointment today at 310-994-9357!

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

(RLNE3596460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 have any available units?
11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 have?
Some of 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 offers parking.
Does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 have a pool?
No, 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 does not have a pool.
Does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 Moorpark St. Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

