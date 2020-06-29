1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: One month free! Fully renovated two bed, one bath apartment in Virgil Village is now available. Original hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Range/oven, Microwave and Dishwasher). Features include recessed lighting, stylish crown molding, air conditioning, gated parking, washer/dryer on site. Gorgeous outdoor social seating area with privacy all located on a quiet street. You're a stone's throw away from Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Little Armenia, and Thai Town, along with all the wonderful shopping, dining, entertainment. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Two parking spots available for an additional $50 each. Come see it today!