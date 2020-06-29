All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue

1149 Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: One month free! Fully renovated two bed, one bath apartment in Virgil Village is now available. Original hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Range/oven, Microwave and Dishwasher). Features include recessed lighting, stylish crown molding, air conditioning, gated parking, washer/dryer on site. Gorgeous outdoor social seating area with privacy all located on a quiet street. You're a stone's throw away from Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Little Armenia, and Thai Town, along with all the wonderful shopping, dining, entertainment. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Two parking spots available for an additional $50 each. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have any available units?
1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have?
Some of 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 North WESTMORELAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

