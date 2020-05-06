All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11476 Oakford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11476 Oakford Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

11476 Oakford Lane

11476 Oakford Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11476 Oakford Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning CORNER UNIT!!!Arbors Home for Lease in the Gorgeous Promenade Gated Community. It is located Just Behind the Porter Ranch Town Center in The Heart of Porter Ranch! This Home Features a Wide Open Floor plan For You and Your Family to Enjoy! The Family Room Opens to Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast Counter* Hardwood Flooring Throughout the Downstairs*and Highly Upgraded Carpet Throughout The Upstairs* 2 Huge Bedrooms and an Additional Room Upstairs Which Could be Used as a 3rd Bedroom or Home Office. * Private Patio Area for BBQing and located Centrally within the community *2 Minute Walk to Community Pool and Spa and *2 Car Attached Garage* Plenty of Space!!! High Ceilings* Corner Unit* Only Sharing 1 Wall!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11476 Oakford Lane have any available units?
11476 Oakford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11476 Oakford Lane have?
Some of 11476 Oakford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11476 Oakford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11476 Oakford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11476 Oakford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11476 Oakford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11476 Oakford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11476 Oakford Lane offers parking.
Does 11476 Oakford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11476 Oakford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11476 Oakford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11476 Oakford Lane has a pool.
Does 11476 Oakford Lane have accessible units?
No, 11476 Oakford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11476 Oakford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11476 Oakford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College