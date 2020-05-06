11476 Oakford Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91326 Porter Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning CORNER UNIT!!!Arbors Home for Lease in the Gorgeous Promenade Gated Community. It is located Just Behind the Porter Ranch Town Center in The Heart of Porter Ranch! This Home Features a Wide Open Floor plan For You and Your Family to Enjoy! The Family Room Opens to Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast Counter* Hardwood Flooring Throughout the Downstairs*and Highly Upgraded Carpet Throughout The Upstairs* 2 Huge Bedrooms and an Additional Room Upstairs Which Could be Used as a 3rd Bedroom or Home Office. * Private Patio Area for BBQing and located Centrally within the community *2 Minute Walk to Community Pool and Spa and *2 Car Attached Garage* Plenty of Space!!! High Ceilings* Corner Unit* Only Sharing 1 Wall!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11476 Oakford Lane have any available units?
11476 Oakford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.