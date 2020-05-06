11476 Oakford Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely Stunning CORNER UNIT!!!Arbors Home for Lease in the Gorgeous Promenade Gated Community. It is located Just Behind the Porter Ranch Town Center in The Heart of Porter Ranch! This Home Features a Wide Open Floor plan For You and Your Family to Enjoy! The Family Room Opens to Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast Counter* Hardwood Flooring Throughout the Downstairs*and Highly Upgraded Carpet Throughout The Upstairs* 2 Huge Bedrooms and an Additional Room Upstairs Which Could be Used as a 3rd Bedroom or Home Office. * Private Patio Area for BBQing and located Centrally within the community *2 Minute Walk to Community Pool and Spa and *2 Car Attached Garage* Plenty of Space!!! High Ceilings* Corner Unit* Only Sharing 1 Wall!!